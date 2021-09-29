Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,435 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.