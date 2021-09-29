Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,154,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

