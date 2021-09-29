Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $7.52 on Wednesday, hitting $426.38. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,636. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.80 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.