Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,496,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $14,394,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $4,037,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,159 shares of company stock worth $124,556,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.09 and its 200 day moving average is $242.68. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

