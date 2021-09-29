Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,890 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 90.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 378,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 528,162 shares of company stock valued at $38,559,889 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. 34,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,581. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.