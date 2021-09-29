Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. 15,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

