Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMT stock opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.44 million and a P/E ratio of 31.48. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,306.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

