Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BMT stock opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.44 million and a P/E ratio of 31.48. Braime Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,306.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Braime Group Company Profile
