Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 67,606 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $900,161.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.62.

About Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.