Boston Family Office LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

