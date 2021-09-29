Boston Family Office LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $2,496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

