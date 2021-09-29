BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $251.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

