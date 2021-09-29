BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,549 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

