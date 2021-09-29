BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,004 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after acquiring an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,419,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232,170 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

