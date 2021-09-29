BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 5,004 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,157,000 after purchasing an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,579 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 937,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

