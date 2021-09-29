BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,787 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

IRT stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

