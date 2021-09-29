BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 272 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,440.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,783. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.