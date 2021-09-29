BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 272 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,783. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATX opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

