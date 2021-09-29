BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $982.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

