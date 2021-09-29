BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MYGN opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,677,750.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,395 shares of company stock worth $14,493,669 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

