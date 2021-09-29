BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.57 Million Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

