BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

