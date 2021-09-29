BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 80.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 185,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

