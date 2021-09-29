BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,548 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,383,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IDCC stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

