BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Stepan worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Stepan by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SCL opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. Stepan has a one year low of $106.31 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

