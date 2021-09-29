BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,677,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,395 shares of company stock worth $14,493,669. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

