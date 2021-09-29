BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC)’s share price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.23). Approximately 288,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 580,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.22).

The stock has a market cap of £960.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

