BlockBank Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $860,526.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlockBank has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockBank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00121781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00045763 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,826,122 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockBank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.