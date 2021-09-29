Blair William & Co. IL Sells 99,670 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,670 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,966,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 247,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

AT&T stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

