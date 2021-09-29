Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

