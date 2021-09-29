Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.91 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

