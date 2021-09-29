Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.27% of Encompass Health worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

