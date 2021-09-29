Blair William & Co. IL Buys 56,013 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $34,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 674,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 372,078 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 154.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 272,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

