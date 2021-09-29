Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of Ceridian HCM worth $29,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.78 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

