BlackRock Inc. Sells 166,974 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $685,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $28,534,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 228.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

