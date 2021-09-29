BlackRock Inc. Purchases 474,513 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.51% of LivePerson worth $676,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 546.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

