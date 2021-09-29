BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,487,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.90% of Arconic worth $658,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

