BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $648,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SHV opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

