BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Community Bank System worth $601,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 144.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $1,964,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:CBU opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

