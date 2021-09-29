BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

