BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.