BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.