BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 6,680 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $102,942.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00.

BL stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

