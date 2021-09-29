Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Insider Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 3,268 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLKB traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 234,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,789.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.