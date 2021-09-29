Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Insider Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 3,268 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BLKB traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 234,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,789.25 and a beta of 1.13.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
