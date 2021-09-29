BitRewards (BIT) Trading Up 263.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitRewards has a market cap of $144,259.95 and $274.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 263.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitRewards

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

