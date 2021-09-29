Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $864.27 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.35 or 0.00119982 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $864.27 million and $29.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00249222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00155399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002639 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

