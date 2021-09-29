Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $473.77 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $473.77 or 0.01153165 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,084.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00629596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00303613 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003500 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,859,069 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

