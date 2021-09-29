Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.04.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.