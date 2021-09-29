BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,253,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,530. The firm has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.