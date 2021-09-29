Beyond Finance Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $225,300.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00104936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00136605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,421.27 or 0.99866224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.06812124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.65 or 0.00780318 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

