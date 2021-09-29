Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

